Fall Corn Festival at Glazebrook Park packed with participants
October 1, 2017 6:36 PM October 1, 2017 8:12 PM
Listen to the story
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
GODFREY - Glazebrook Park was packed Saturday, September 30, for the annual Fall Corn Festival.
Article continues after sponsor message
The day was full of fun for the whole family featuring helicopter rides, a petting zoo, tractor rides, face painting, a corn on the cob eating contest and corn shucking contest.
Visit Riverbender.com's photo gallery from the day here.
More like this:
Related Video: