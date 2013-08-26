LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights promises a diverse genre and a repertoire guaranteed to start you out on the right foot for Jacoby’s Fall concert season.

The Ken Kehner Trio will open the Fall concerts on September 28 performing standards, jazz, improvisation, and original songs. Jefferson City-area musicians Ken Kehner, piano, Marty Morrison, drums, and Nick Jost, bass, will perform selections from the trio’s 2011 CD “From This Moment On.” Songs include “Sweet Lorraine,” “That’s All,” “Franklin’s Blues,” and the title song, “From This Moment On.”

On October 26, Jacoby will hold its second Music Marathon to help raise funds to enhance the Performing Arts area. Musicians playing this year, and who have generously donated their time, are: The Jared Hennings Band, David Mark Peterson, vocals and guitar, You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz Band, Divas Plus One, Mark Pedigo Trio, and Locrian Manor. The Marathon runs from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight. Tickets at door: $15; Advance tickets: $12. This same price applies for entire or part of the evening. Food and cash bar and beverages will be available. Proceeds from last year’s Marathon helped provide new stage lighting.

Cellibasso string quartet will make their first appearance at LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights on November 30. The name sounds Italian and exotic, but it is a good description of a quartet made up of three cellos and a bass. The harmonious sound of blended cellos, played by Marian Drake, Marcia Mann, and Elizabeth Macdonald, with their wide expressive range, is combined with the depth of the double bass, performed by Frederick DeVaney, for an irresistible combination.

The pieces for the concert span renaissance, baroque, and above all, the romantic period. Some repertoire was written for the Cellibasso instrumentation, and others have been tweaked slightly, while some well-known pieces take on a whole new meaning when rendered by Cellibasso.

Composers represented in the Cellibasso repertoire include Faure, Gounod, Gruetzmacher, Ravel, and Mel Brooks. It will be an entertaining concert, with some new sounds for the audience to revel in.

Back by popular demand, Nightlife will return on New Year’s Eve to help you celebrate and dance the night away. If you missed last year’s event, be sure to make it a “must” this year. It is impossible not to take to the floor with this band playing your classic rock, oldies, and Motown favorites. Our New Year’s Eve Party runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $40 couples, $20 individual. Season tickets do not apply for this event.

LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights concert season runs September 2013 through May 2014.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

