Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department will once again host the popular Brown Bag Salon concert series this fall. Each event offers 50 minutes of free entertainment in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium, and all are open to the public.

This semester’s series kicks off with “Magic Moments in Spain” on Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department will once again host the popular Brown Bag Salon concert series this fall. Each event offers 50 minutes of free entertainment in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium, and all are open to the public.

This semester’s series kicks off with “Magic Moments in Spain” on Wednesday, Oct. 5, featuring the music of Spanish composers Granados, DeFalla, Albeniz and Dyens, played by pianists Barbara Kramer and Teresa Crane and guitarist Wayne Kimler. A visual presentation of Spanish artists such as Goya and Picasso created by Ann Davidson, Art department coordinator, will accompany the music.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, saxophonist and clarinetist Bud Shultz and Friends will perform the easy listening tunes of light jazz. Joining Shultz will be Peter Hussey on vibraphone, Brian McKinney on bass, Jim Maynard on trombone, Wayne Kimler on guitar and Ken Link on drums.

Eastern time signatures meet western harmony as the rock fusion blues band “Something in the Water” performs on Wednesday, Oct. 19, featuring composer Wayne Kimler on guitar with Kevin Helmsing on drums and vocals, and Ben Wheeler on bass. Also performing with the band will be special guest Louis Michael on keyboard.

The musical insanity of Professor Peter Schickele, also known as P.D. Q. Bach, will be featured Wednesday, Oct. 26. Pianist Barbara Kramer and mezzo soprano Susan Parton Stanard will interpret the musical mayhem and will be joined by musicians Barbara McHugh and Gail Drillinger.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, vocalist and guitarist, Doug Byrkit of “Odds Lane” will perform the unique sounds of rock alternative.

New to the Brown Bag Salon series is the Landolfi String Quartet. This classic string quartet will perform a mix of classics along with classic rock on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Nov. 16 will mark the return of the popular Brown Bag event featuring students and former students of the L&C Music Department performing their favorite covers, along with a few of their own tunes.

Louis Michael, L&C Music coordinator, will perform on piano/vocals along with a special guest on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The fall finale will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 with a performance of holiday favorites by Limited Edition, under the direction of Susan Parton Stanard.

For more information on the Brown Bag Salons or other music events at Lewis and Clark, please call (618) 468-4731 or visit http://www.lc.edu/visitors/community/musiccalendar.aspx.

More like this: