Fall Archery Hunters Reach Third-Highest Turkey Harvest On Record For Season
SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.
This season, 25,373 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits), compared to 24,768 for the 2021-2022 season. All 102 counties were open for hunting. The harvest consisted of 48% males and 52% hens.
Below is a summary table of harvest by county compared to last year’s totals.
County
2022-2023
2021-2022
Adams
8
12
Alexander
7
4
Bond
5
4
Boone
6
1
Brown
10
9
Bureau
5
12
Calhoun
9
9
Carroll
10
6
Cass
15
21
Champaign
1
4
Christian
6
5
Clark
12
9
Clay
22
11
Clinton
8
12
Coles
5
6
Crawford
8
5
Cumberland
0
3
DEKALB
3
0
DeWitt
2
2
EDGAR
6
0
Edwards
5
1
Effingham
11
7
Fayette
13
11
Ford
0
1
Franklin
9
6
Fulton
12
21
Gallatin
4
1
Greene
3
3
Grundy
2
2
Hamilton
12
7
Hancock
7
14
Hardin
3
2
Henderson
4
9
Henry
3
8
Iroquois
11
1
Jackson
7
9
Jasper
3
6
Jefferson
19
25
Jersey
6
4
JoDaviess
18
15
Johnson
12
7
Kankakee
5
2
Kendall
0
3
Knox
8
17
Lake
6
1
LaSalle
11
6
Lawrence
4
4
Lee
8
11
Article continues after sponsor message
Livingston
5
2
Logan
2
2
Macon
5
5
Macoupin
13
8
Madison
11
13
Marion
21
15
Marshall
5
4
Mason
14
10
Massac
4
4
McDonough
6
5
McHenry
8
7
McLean
6
5
Menard
4
4
Mercer
10
6
Monroe
9
7
Montgomery
10
2
Morgan
3
5
Moultrie
4
1
Ogle
24
14
Peoria
12
13
Perry
6
9
PIATT
1
0
Pike
16
13
Pope
9
9
Pulaski
3
1
Putnam
4
3
Randolph
21
5
Richland
4
3
Rock Island
6
17
Saline
5
4
Sangamon
3
13
Schuyler
8
12
Scott
3
4
Shelby
11
7
St. Clair
14
9
Stark
0
1
Stephenson
12
8
Tazewell
17
5
Union
12
10
Vermilion
27
12
Wabash
3
1
Warren
4
2
Washington
7
4
Wayne
17
14
White
4
2
Whiteside
10
7
Will
13
12
Williamson
12
11
Winnebago
13
10
Woodford
6
9
TOTAL
801
688
More like this: