SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.

The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.

This season, 25,373 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits), compared to 24,768 for the 2021-2022 season. All 102 counties were open for hunting. The harvest consisted of 48% males and 52% hens.

Below is a summary table of harvest by county compared to last year’s totals.

County 2022-2023 2021-2022 Adams 8 12 Alexander 7 4 Bond 5 4 Boone 6 1 Brown 10 9 Bureau 5 12 Calhoun 9 9 Carroll 10 6 Cass 15 21 Champaign 1 4 Christian 6 5 Clark 12 9 Clay 22 11 Clinton 8 12 Coles 5 6 Crawford 8 5 Cumberland 0 3 DEKALB 3 0 DeWitt 2 2 EDGAR 6 0 Edwards 5 1 Effingham 11 7 Fayette 13 11 Ford 0 1 Franklin 9 6 Fulton 12 21 Gallatin 4 1 Greene 3 3 Grundy 2 2 Hamilton 12 7 Hancock 7 14 Hardin 3 2 Henderson 4 9 Henry 3 8 Iroquois 11 1 Jackson 7 9 Jasper 3 6 Jefferson 19 25 Jersey 6 4 JoDaviess 18 15 Johnson 12 7 Kankakee 5 2 Kendall 0 3 Knox 8 17 Lake 6 1 LaSalle 11 6 Lawrence 4 4 Lee 8 11 Article continues after sponsor message Livingston 5 2 Logan 2 2 Macon 5 5 Macoupin 13 8 Madison 11 13 Marion 21 15 Marshall 5 4 Mason 14 10 Massac 4 4 McDonough 6 5 McHenry 8 7 McLean 6 5 Menard 4 4 Mercer 10 6 Monroe 9 7 Montgomery 10 2 Morgan 3 5 Moultrie 4 1 Ogle 24 14 Peoria 12 13 Perry 6 9 PIATT 1 0 Pike 16 13 Pope 9 9 Pulaski 3 1 Putnam 4 3 Randolph 21 5 Richland 4 3 Rock Island 6 17 Saline 5 4 Sangamon 3 13 Schuyler 8 12 Scott 3 4 Shelby 11 7 St. Clair 14 9 Stark 0 1 Stephenson 12 8 Tazewell 17 5 Union 12 10 Vermilion 27 12 Wabash 3 1 Warren 4 2 Washington 7 4 Wayne 17 14 White 4 2 Whiteside 10 7 Will 13 12 Williamson 12 11 Winnebago 13 10 Woodford 6 9 TOTAL 801 688

