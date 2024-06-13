EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert regarding a phone scam circulating in the county. Over the last several days, numerous citizens have reported receiving calls from an individual claiming to be a sergeant with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, official said.

The caller informs the recipient that they have missed jury duty, the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The Madison County Sheriff's Office is not calling individuals that miss jury duty. This is a phone scam," the statement read.

Authorities are urging residents to refrain from providing any personal information to the caller and to disconnect the call immediately. The sheriff's office emphasized that it does not contact individuals regarding missed jury duty via phone.

Residents who have received such calls are encouraged to report the incident to the Madison County Sheriff's Office to help prevent further occurrences.

