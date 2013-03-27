FAITHFit Fitness Ministry for Women: Spring 2013 Session Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WHAT: FAITHFit Fitness Ministry for Women: Spring 2013 Session WHERE: First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062 WHEN: Tuesdays & Thursdays | April 9 - June 27 WHO: Women Age 14 and Up Regardless of Church Membership COST: Varies from $12 for 12 workouts - $40 for 72 workouts WHY: All women (age 14+) are invited to register online at faithfit.fbmaryville.org for 12 weeks of fun, fitness, and faith. FAITHFit helps women tap into God's power to find abundance in total health. All classes will be held at First Baptist Maryville. Classes include:

§ Free Childcare § Clean, Uplifting Music Article continues after sponsor message § Accountability § Educational Support § Prayer & Fellowship § FitPoints Motivation Challenge

Classes being offered for the Spring 2013 Session include:

Tuesdays

5 - 5:45 p.m.: CardioSampler (ZUMBA GOLD®, CardioStep Beginner, ZUMBA FITNESS®)

6 - 6:55 p.m.: CardioStep Intermediate

7 - 7:55 p.m.: ZUMBA FITNESS® Thursdays

5 - 5:45 p.m.: ZUMBA FITNESS®

6 - 6:55 p.m.: CardioStep Beginner

6 - 6:55 p.m.: Strength Training

7 - 7:55 p.m.: Stretch & Strengthen (Similar to Yoga) For more information about FAITHFit, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit faithfit.fbmaryville.org. For more information about First Baptist Maryville, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.