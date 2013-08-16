First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 8/27 - 11/14

All Women Age 14+, Church Members & Non-Members Welcome

Varies, $1 or Less/Class/Day (Commitment Option), $3/Class/Day (Drop-In Option)

* Free Childcare
* Clean, Uplifting Music
* FitPoints Motivation Challenge

Tuesday Classes (8/27 - 11/12)
5 - 5:45 p.m.: ZUMBA Fitness® A w/Alicia
6 - 6:45 p.m.: Step w/Wendy
7 - 7:45 p.m.: Strength Training w/Doretta

Thursday Classes (8/29 - 11/14)
5 - 5:45 p.m.: ZUMBA Fitness® B w/Alicia
6 - 6:45 p.m.: Strength Training w/Stacy
7 - 8:05/8:15 p.m.: Stretch & Strengthen (Yoga-like) w/Sarah

Each participant (committed enrollment or drop-in) must register before attending her first class. Online registration is available at faithfit.fbmaryville.org. Paper registration forms are available by request.

For more information about our classes and payment options, please visit faithfit.fbmaryville.org or contact the church office (618.667.8221).

