FAITHFit Fall 2013 Classes for Women
First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 8/27 - 11/14
All Women Age 14+, Church Members & Non-Members Welcome
Varies, $1 or Less/Class/Day (Commitment Option), $3/Class/Day (Drop-In Option)
* Free Childcare
* Clean, Uplifting Music
* FitPoints Motivation Challenge
Tuesday Classes (8/27 - 11/12)
5 - 5:45 p.m.: ZUMBA Fitness® A w/Alicia
6 - 6:45 p.m.: Step w/Wendy
7 - 7:45 p.m.: Strength Training w/Doretta
Thursday Classes (8/29 - 11/14)
5 - 5:45 p.m.: ZUMBA Fitness® B w/Alicia
6 - 6:45 p.m.: Strength Training w/Stacy
7 - 8:05/8:15 p.m.: Stretch & Strengthen (Yoga-like) w/Sarah
Each participant (committed enrollment or drop-in) must register before attending her first class. Online registration is available at faithfit.fbmaryville.org. Paper registration forms are available by request.
For more information about our classes and payment options, please visit faithfit.fbmaryville.org or contact the church office (618.667.8221).
