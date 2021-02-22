EDWARDSVILLE - Dee Jackson, Executive Director of Faith In Action In Edwardsville today put out a plea for special assistance of a woman in the community after last week's inclement weather.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I got a call from Madison County Community Development today," Jackson said. "A 71-year-old female is need. Her pipes busted and she may be in need of a new water heater. She cannot afford these expenses. Can anyone help?"

Anyone who wishes to help, contact Faith In Action at (618) 692-0480 or visit the office at 903 N. Second St., Edwardsville.