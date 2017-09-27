ALTON - On Sunday, October 1, immediately following a 10:30 a.m. combined, multi-denominational worship service at Hathaway Hall on the Campus of Lewis & Clark Community College, over 300 “Angels in Work Clothes” will converge on over 30 projects of every size and scale throughout the Greater Alton area.

This group of angels armed not with harps and lyres, but rather with rakes, shovels, wheel barrows, paint brushes, hammers, saws, scissors and “servant hearts” will connect with fellow members of the community of different ages, races, and backgrounds to make a positive difference in the community all in one day.

According to Pastor Dave Burger (Community Christian Church), Chairman of this year’s Faith In Action Committee, “Our work this weekend will hopefully make a difference, help build some bridges, and start new relationships which may lead to additional community projects throughout the coming year.”

Pastor Burger continued, “Our goal is not to set ourselves apart, but rather to just roll our sleeves up and serve our fellowman in any way we can…that is what the Lord calls us to do!”

Article continues after sponsor message

It is just these kind of projects and relationships that have been tackled and made since Faith In Action first started under the direction of Godfrey First United Methodist Church’s former Pastor, Don Long, 12 years ago. Since that time, the original Faith In Action which just involved the congregation at Godfrey First, has grown to the 11 churches scheduled to participate in 2017. Selecting the first Sunday in October, World Communion Sunday, was a natural for the group to spend in service to others.

Pastor Jim Kiel, 2nd Chances Community Church, and Chairman of the FIA Projects for this year remarked, “We have been soliciting projects over the last several months from the community, and I believe we have a great variety of more labor intensive & skilled projects to less labor intensive.”

Kiel continued, “FIA allows all of our congregations to serve, young and old alike…and the fact that we are side-by-side working and fellowshipping is what really builds bridges and strengthens our community.”

He added, “As we look to the current headlines and events of the day, we hope our project of a community coming together may provide hope and a model for others to follow.”

Pastor Dave encourages anyone who would like to attend the worship service at Hathaway Hall at 10:30 a.m. to please do so. Burger shared, “If you feel called to participate in the day, just show up at the service in your “work clothes” and we will send you out to a project that needs additional hands.

He concluded, “Many hands will make light the work!” Anyone who would like to join in the efforts of this year’s Faith in Action may contact him for more information by calling 618-462-1196.

More like this: