JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month.” The recipient for the month of March is Faith Franke.

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student receives during a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges one student each week for academic or kindness. Each week, teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Faith received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. She is being congratulated by Marcie Tonsor, Branch Manager of Jersey State Bank.

