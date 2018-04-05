L to R: Marcie Tonsor, Branch Manager of Jersey State Bank and Faith Franke

JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month.” The recipient for the month of March is Faith Franke.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student receives during a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges one student each week for academic or kindness. Each week, teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Faith received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. She is being congratulated by Marcie Tonsor, Branch Manager of Jersey State Bank.

More like this:

Feb 6, 2023 - Jersey Students Of The Month Are Announced

Oct 11, 2023 - Midwest Members Credit Union Names Eagles Of The Month

4 days ago - Midwest Members Credit Union Announces October Oiler Of The Month

Oct 12, 2023 - JCHS Senior Evan Lacy Is October Student Of The Month

Yesterday - Kaitlyn DeVries Honored By Edwardsville Rotary Club

 