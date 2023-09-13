Every 3 minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer; more than 1.3 million Americans are living with or in remission from a blood cancer. 54-year-old Hartford, IL, resident Kevin Basden is a living embodiment of that statistic.

After he and his wife helped fix a neighbor’s water pipes amongst mold and insulation (because she couldn’t afford to have them fixed), that for more than a month or more, he didn’t look well, felt a heaviness in his chest and experienced low energy - and put off seeking medical attention even at the encouragement of his wife, fellow church members, and a nurse.

So before bed one night, because of his strong faith, he prayed that God would provide him a sign. Kevin was awakened at 3:30 a.m. by a loud voice telling him to go to the ER. He was shaken up because the voice was very clear.

He went to the hospital and his blood levels were critically low – so low that his hemoglobin levels were only at 33% normal level and the ER physician at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, IL, even questioned Kevin how he got to the hospital (he drove himself and walked in under his own power).

Kevin was eventually diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). Subsequently, in a timeline that was uniquely – maybe even divinely – fast that within 6 days, Kevin began receiving treatment at OSF Moeller Cancer Center in Alton, IL.

“I am doing better now and on my way to recovery and getting my life back together,” Kevin says. “Thanks to the physicians and the entire staff at OSF Moeller Cancer Center, PRAISE GOD for sending these people into my life to help me.”

Kevin continues, “I play guitar in church and my wife sings. I do build my own guitars and improve on some ones that I get. New paint, electronics or whatever. The Lord has blessed me in so many ways. I give all the glory to God!”

September is recognized as Blood Cancer Awareness Month. Although they are the 3rd leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., many people don't know the impact of the blood cancers – which includes leukemia. Kevin is getting his life back in tune and he has a unique and inspirational story to tell and I’m happy to coordinate interviews with Kevin, family and friends, and members of his medical team that have helped him through evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment.

