GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Honors College Student Vanessa Perkinson hosted “Faith and Feminism: A Conversation About Equality,” March 27, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Panelists Pastor Amy Brooks, from the First Unitarian Church of Alton; Rabbi Karen Kriger Bogard, from the Central Reform Congregation; and Venerable Kongyan, from the Mid-America Buddhist Association participated in the conversation.

The panel is a part of Perkinson’s honors research project this year. Information about the panel will be on display during the Honors College Exposition Exhibit, which will be open to the public May 3-10, with gallery hours Monday–Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ahlemeyer Atrium (Trimpe 141).

Learn more about the L&C Honors College at www.lc.edu/honorscollege.

