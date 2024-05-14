CHICAGO – Illinois Lottery player, Kevin Weaver, from Fairview can’t believe his luck after he recently won the top prize of $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The $1 million winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at County Market located at 1090 East Fort St. in Farmington, a town 20 miles west of Peoria and home to just over 2,000 residents.

“I scratched the ticket in my truck in the parking lot of County Market, and I was in complete shock when I saw that I had won a million dollars,” expressed Weaver. “I immediately called my wife, Paula, to tell her the news. She didn’t believe me until I scanned the ticket on my lottery app to prove it to her!”

When asked what he plans to do with his prize, Weaver shared, “A few years ago I planned on taking Paula to Aruba, which was where I had planned to propose. The trip was too expensive, so we never got to go. Well, you better believe we will definitely be going now!”

Weaver has another exciting treat for Paula. “After discussing with Paula how we want to spend our winnings, we thought about how she often drives our grandkids around everywhere. It would be nice to treat her to a new minivan so that she can do it in style – happy wife, happy life!” joked Weaver.

The lucky player won the top prize on a $40 Million Mega Bucks ticket.

For selling the winning ticket, County Market in Farmington will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

So far this year, more than 24 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $622 million in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

Playing the lottery should be a fun form of entertainment. Please remember to set a limit and stick to it. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

