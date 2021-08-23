Fairview Heights Police Release Bulletin For Missing Juvenile
August 23, 2021 3:25 PM August 23, 2021 3:28 PM
Listen to the story
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Fairview Heights Police released a missing juvenile notice around 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
The missing juvenile is Hunter Schilling, age 15, and was last seen walking away from Skyzone at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 21.
Fairview Heights Police said Hunter resides in Centralia, has no phone, and has no money. Hunter also goes by Hailey Schilling and was last seen wearing the clothing in the attached photo (Pink shirt, blue shorts).
Hunter is 5'5 tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Please contact the Fairview Heights Police Department if you know the whereabouts of Schilling at (618) 489-2100.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Feb 14, 2024 - Mueller Furniture Receives “2024 Retailer of the Year” Award by the Home Furnishings Association
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.