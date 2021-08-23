Fairview Heights Police Release Bulletin For Missing Juvenile Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Fairview Heights Police released a missing juvenile notice around 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! More like this: Hunter is 5'5 tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Please contact the Fairview Heights Police Department if you know the whereabouts of Schilling at (618) 489-2100. Fairview Heights Police said Hunter resides in Centralia, has no phone, and has no money. Hunter also goes by Hailey Schilling and was last seen wearing the clothing in the attached photo (Pink shirt, blue shorts). The missing juvenile is Hunter Schilling, age 15, and was last seen walking away from Skyzone at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 21. FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Fairview Heights Police released a missing juvenile notice around 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Print Version Submit a News Tip