FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Fairview Heights Police are investigating the suspicious death of an elderly female in a house in the 200 block of Oxford Avenue in Fairview Heights.

Fairview Heights Police said at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, officers were requested to check on the welfare of an elderly female at a house in the 200 block of Oxford Avenue in Fairview Heights. Officers responded and found the decomposing body of an elderly female in a bedroom of the home.

Fairview Heights Police said it is unknown how long the female has been deceased but appears to have been for an extended period of time.

A relative living with the deceased is currently being held in custody while the investigation continues. The cause of death was not immediately clear to detectives. An autopsy will be scheduled.

Detectives are actively working on the case; information will be released as it becomes available.

