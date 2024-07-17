FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Fairview Heights Police Department welcomed three new officers to its ranks during a swearing-in ceremony held on Tuesday night, July 16, 2024, at City Hall. Jacob Marino, Tanner Sandifer, and Lauren Fischer took the oath of office in front of their families, friends, and colleagues.

Jacob Marino, previously with a department in North Carolina, has returned to his hometown and will immediately begin field training.

"I am happy to be back," Marino said, expressing his enthusiasm for rejoining his community.

Tanner Sandifer, who comes from a department in Missouri, also shares a similar sentiment. "It's great to be back across the river," Sandifer said. He, too, will start in field training right away.

Lauren Fischer, who has been with the Fairview Heights Police Department as a Civilian Police Aide for the past year, graduated from college in May. Fischer will be starting the police academy next month.

"This is a dream come true," she remarked, reflecting on her journey from aide to officer.

The Fairview Heights Police Department expressed gratitude for the new additions to their team.

"We are thankful to have these three as part of the FHPD family," a department representative said. The department believes that Marino, Sandifer, and Fischer will embody their mission to "Protect the Community with Vigilance and Serve with Honor."

