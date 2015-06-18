Fair Saint Louis Transportation Plan for 2015 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Fairgoers again encouraged to visit fairsaintlouis.org to get all the information needed to plan their visit, and are reminded that MetroLink remains a great option ST. LOUIS - After a successful debut in Forest Park in 2014, during which fairgoers experienced a hassle-free time getting to and from the new venue, Fair Saint Louis officials are pleased to reveal that the transportation plan for the 2015 event will retain the best of what worked so well last year, while incorporating a few new elements to further enhance the experience for fairgoers. The transportation plan has again been developed in collaboration with St. Louis Metropolitan Police; MoDOT; the city’s Streets Department and Parks Department; Metro Transit and others to get fairgoers safely to and from Forest Park for the Independence Day celebration July 2, 3, and 4. “As always, safety is our first priority and convenience our second,” said Steve Pozaric, the Fair’s general chairman. “We demonstrated last year that if people take advantage of the information on the website, they will find we have plenty of ways to get to the park, including walking, cycling and mass transit, and we will have more than enough parking for people who want to drive. Fairgoers can expect another unforgettable experience at ‘America’s Biggest Birthday Party.’” The plan, detailed at www.fairsaintlouis.org, provides specific, recommended driving routes to be used to access the Fair from all different parts of the St. Louis region, in an easy-to-understand and ready-to-print format. While fairgoers are again encouraged to use alternative modes of transportation, the plan does include thousands of dedicated parking spots in and near Forest Park thanks to collaboration with a range of partners, including Forest Park Community College, Washington University, Metro and local lot owners. There will be more than enough spots to accommodate everyone driving in, even if the crowds are in line with last year’s incredible turnout. Parking costs range from free to $20 per car, depending on proximity to the fairgrounds. Maps for each of the recommended routes for accessing the Fair include the free and fee-based parking that will be accessible along that route. Parking lot attendants and local police will be on site at the end of the Fair each day to direct traffic out of the lots and back to the primary route used to access that parking area. Based on its popularity last year, Fair officials anticipate that MetroLink will again play a key role in transporting fairgoers, and Metro will have additional trains running to accommodate fairgoers. Like last year, Metro is asking fairgoers to access the Fair by using one of two key MetroLink stations - the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station and the Skinker Station - both of which are in close proximity to the entrance to the fair. This will help minimize waiting times and passenger congestion, and help make it as smooth as possible getting people back on the train after the fireworks show end each night. Blue Line passengers should use the Skinker MetroLink Station for their arrival and departure; Red Line passengers should use the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to get to and from the Fair. Article continues after sponsor message The Park-Ride lot at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station will be closed during Fair St. Louis, however the other 19 free Park-Ride Lots at MetroLink stations in Missouri and Illinois will be available for fairgoers. The transportation tab on the Fair Saint Louis website includes a link to see where the various station stations are located to assist fairgoers in planning their trip. MetroLink trains will be crowded at various times during the three-day fair, so people are asked to be patient and respectful of their fellow passengers. Changes to the transportation plan that fairgoers should know for this year include: The paid disabled parking has been relocated to the St. Louis’ Zoo’s North Lot, where spots will be available for $20. The free disabled parking lot will again be located on Washington University’s campus on Forsyth Blvd.

A new fee-based golf cart shuttle service will be available within Forest Park for fairgoers who need a little help getting to the fairgrounds once they have arrived at the Park. While it will be available to all fairgoers, priority will be given to the elderly or people with disabilities. Fees will range from $5 per person per trip (lap children ride free) to $20 per person for an all-day Patriot Pass. Service will only be available until 9 p.m .

. Based on the large numbers who rode their bike to the Fair last year, the number of bike valets in the park has been increased for this year’s festivities. The three locations are clearly designated on the main event site map on the Fair Saint Louis website.

The taxi stand has been relocated to Skinker Blvd. at Forsyth.

The SLU Park & Ride Lot has been eliminated from this year’s plan, as it was used by only a few hundred cars last year, all of which can be easily accommodated in the lots closer to the Fairgrounds. Features of the 2014 transportation plan that helped to meet everyone’s shared goals for safety while avoiding gridlock are also part of the plan for 2015, including: No street parking in or immediately surrounding the park to keep people safe and keep traffic moving;

Adequate parking on lots inside the park to help offset the elimination of on-street parking;

A robust shuttle system, and

A hard closing at 10:30 p.m. in order to clear the park and surrounding areas in 90 minutes; No pedestrians mingling with vehicular traffic in the park;

No shuttles and cars on the same roads inside the park; One final addition for this year is a new FairSTL app, which will be launched in the coming days so people can download it before the Fair. Through this app, fairgoers can access everything they need to enhance their Fair Saint Louis experience, right from their smartphone or tablet. It includes a map of the fairground site, the full schedule of events, links to listen to music by this year's featured artists, a photo sharing feature, all of the transportation plan details and more. Those who download it can also use the notification feature to stay up to date on timely information on changing conditions with traffic and parking during the three days of Fair Saint Louis. The links to download the new FairSTL app will be available on the home page at www.fairsaintlouis.org in the days leading up to the Fair. In preparing for Fair Saint Louis 2015, Fair officials also have had ongoing communication with members of the board of aldermen representing the residents of the communities adjacent to Forest Park, as well as with neighborhood presidents. "We appreciate their input and want to reinforce that the plan has again been developed to minimize the impact on local neighborhoods," said Pozaric. "Area residents will find additional helpful information, including details on local road closures, on the Park Neighbors section of the website." Pozaric added, "All the elements are in place to accommodate fairgoers and we encourage people to begin making their plans to join us in Forest Park. A safe Fair is everyone's responsibility, and by planning ahead and following the recommendations provided, fairgoers can help to minimize traffic congestion around Forest Park and help facilitate a smoother ride for all fairgoers."