Glen Carbon's Emily Lombardi Named To Fairfield University Spring 2020 Dean List
July 10, 2020 3:09 PM July 10, 2020 3:34 PM
Listen to the story
AIRFIELD, CT. - Glen Carbon's Emily Lombardi has been named on the Fairfield University Dean's List Honors for the Spring 2020 semester.
In order to be placed on the Dean's List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this:
Jul 20, 2023 - Edwardsville's Kleinheider, Granite City's Analiese and Olivia Wilmsmeyer Named To Rockhurst U. Dean's List