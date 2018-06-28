Fair Saint Louis set for 2018 event July 4, 6 and 7 at Gateway Arch National Park Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS —As Fair Saint Louis nears, guests are urged to plan ahead and arrive early to get the most out of America’s Biggest Birthday Party. The Fair Saint Louis gates at Gateway Arch National Park open at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 and Saturday July 7; and at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 6. As previously announced, the world-renowned ST. LOUIS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, hip-hop recording artist JASON DERULO and country music superstar MARTINA MCBRIDE are set to close the three unforgettable nights of America’s Biggest Birthday Party. ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP ON ENTERPRISE RENT-A-CAR STAGE Wednesday, July 4: 2:00 p.m. DAZED N CONFUSED STL 3:45 p.m. OLD SALT UNION 5:30 p.m. AMELIA EISENHAUER 8:30 p.m. ST. LOUIS SYMPHONY Friday, July 6: 4:45 p.m. DIRTY MUGGS 6:30 p.m. ANDY GRAMMER 8:15 p.m. JASON DERULO Article continues after sponsor message Saturday, July 7: 1:15 p.m. FIRE FOR EFFECT 2:45 p.m. DANIELLE BRADBERY 4:15 p.m. RAELYNN 6:15 p.m. MICHAEL RAY 8:00 p.m. MARTINA MCBRIDE PROGRAMS AND EVENTS Family-friendly Fair Saint Louis events and attractions include: The Boeing Air Show: Wednesday, July 4 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Salute to the Troops military appreciation event: Saturday, July 7 at 5:35 p.m. on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage

Purina/Ameren Festival Zone, featuring: Wednesday, July 4: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 6: 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Performances by the Purina Pro Plan Performance Team



Caricatures by Haram



Face painting



Juggling Jeff

The Fairway, a unique shopping experience where regional artisans and vendors sell their products to fairgoers

The Interactive Zone featuring local, regional and national brands showcasing the latest products and samples. Exhibitors include Chevrolet, Diamond Resorts, Madrinas Coffee, Patron Tequila, Purina, Smithfield, Sprint, Topgolf, USA Fencing and more

STEAM Exhibit presented by SCOPE

Fireworks presented by Edward Jones cap off each night

A variety of food and beverage refreshment options to satisfy all tastes A full schedule of each day’s events is available online at fairsaintlouis.org, as well as a complete listing of items fairgoers can and cannot bring into the event. Outside food and drink are not allowed. PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION REMINDERS A multitude of parking options are available throughout downtown St. Louis. A list of downtown parking locations can be found at getaroundstl.com.

Fair Saint Louis sells pre-paid parking options at $12 per day. Visit fairsaintlouis.org and click on “Pre-Paid Parking Options” at the bottom of the homepage to reserve a parking spot for any day of the Fair in one of the four select parking locations.

Biking to the Fair is a great option – self-park for bikes is available in Kiener Plaza.

Fairgoers can catch a cab at the dedicated Taxi Stand location at the southwest corner of Market and Broadway.

Fairgoers will be able to utilize ride sharing apps like Lyft and Uber at the southwest corner of the intersection of Chestnut and Broadway.

Be mindful of road closures around Gateway Arch National Park at this time – Walnut Street will be closed to traffic from both I-44 and the Popular Street Bridge.

Information regarding directions and parking can be found on the transportation page at www.fairsaintlouis.org AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY PARADE The 136th America’s Birthday Parade will be held in Downtown St. Louis and will kick off on Wednesday, July 4 at 9:30 a.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of 20th and Market at 9:30 a.m., proceeds east on Market Street and will end at Market and Broadway. This year’s theme is “The U.S. Experience.” More information about America’s Birthday Parade is available at americasbirthdayparade.com. Fairgoers are encouraged to check fairsaintlouis.org and the Fair’s Facebook (facebook.com/fairsaintlouis), Twitter and Instagram (@fairsaintlouis) pages for more updates and announcements leading up to the event. The FairSTL app – powered by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch – is available to download for free in the App Store and on Google Play. All weather-related Fair updates will be relayed to the public on an as-needed basis on the Fair’s social media channels and app, and via traditional St. Louis media outlets. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip