Fair Saint Louis Set for 2017 Event July 2, 3 & 4 in Forest Park

America’s Biggest Birthday Party features chart-topping entertainment, Salute to the Troops event, Schnucks Wine Garden, zip line and human slingshot rides, marketplace-style shopping area, world-class fireworks, and much more

ST. LOUIS — As Fair Saint Louis nears, guests are urged to plan ahead and arrive early to get the most out of America’s Biggest Birthday Party on Sunday, July 2; Monday, July 3; and Tuesday, July 4 in Forest Park.

“We are committed to making this year’s Fair Saint Louis an incredible experience for our guests, and have been working alongside St. Louis City Police and Fire Departments, the City of St. Louis and Forest Park Forever to ensure that this year’s event is safe and memorable,” says James Boldt, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2017 “We encourage fairgoers to arrive early to enjoy Fair Saint Louis’ many events and activities, and to check fairsaintlouis.org or download the FairSTL app for the full lineup of fun, as well as parking information, directions and a list of what you can and can’t bring into the fairgrounds. Be conscious of the weather, and plan accordingly by staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen.”

As previously announced, hip-hop artist and St. Louis native Akon, rockers 3 DOORS DOWN and country music star Jake Owen are set to close the three nights of Fair Saint Louis.

Additional entertainment includes: SuperDuperKyle, Dirty Muggs and Santiago x The Natural on July 2; Sister Hazel and Eve 6 on July 3; and Dan + Shay, Matt Stillwell, Hudson Moore and Ben Morgan on July 4.

The Fair Saint Louis gates in Forest Park open at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 4; and at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

PROGRAMS AND EVENTS

Family-friendly Fair Saint Louis events and attractions include:

Salute to the Troops military appreciation event: Tuesday, July 4 at 5:35 p.m. on the #FairSTL Stage

Zip line ($10) and human slingshot ($30) rides

Purina/Ameren Festival Zone, featuring:

Performances by the Purina Pro Plan Performance Team

Camp Redbook (July 4 only)

Caricatures by Haram

Face painting

Juggling Jeff

Pole Position Raceway St. Louis

Saint Louis Football Club

Saint Louis Science Center

School of Rock

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

St. Louis Children’s Hospital

The Magic House

Rock climbing wall presented by Upperlimits Rock Gym

Hours of operation: July 2 & 4: 1-8 p.m.; July 3: 4-8 p.m.

The Fairway, a unique shopping experience where regional artisans and vendors sell their products to fairgoers

Schnucks Wine Garden: located at the west side of Art Hill, featuring house and premium wine for purchase by the glass or bottle.

The Pay-to-Play Zone: a fee-based, inflatable-centric area featuring an obstacle course, slide, bounce house, mechanical bull, interactive games such as Euro Bungee and virtual reality, and more

The Interactive Zone with national brands featuring new products

STEAM Exhibit presented by SCOPE

Fireworks presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Edward Jones cap off each night.

A full schedule of each day’s events is available online at www.fairsaintlouis.org, as well as a complete listing of items fairgoers can and cannot bring into the event. Outside food and drink are not allowed.

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION REMINDERS

A detailed transportation guide, which includes the best routes to Forest Park, and paid and free parking locations in and around the park is available on the transportation page at https://www.fairsaintlouis.org/map-directions.

Parking reminders:

On-street parking is not allowed in and around Forest Park during the Fair.

Fairgoers should be mindful of street closures in and around Forest Park throughout the weekend. Forest Park Parkway between Skinker and Kingshighway is closed for construction.

Parking inside Forest Park is $20. Free parking is available at St. Louis Community College – Forest Park Campus, with a shuttle to take fairgoers to the fairgrounds located at the Planetarium. Free ADA parking is available at the St. Louis Planetarium, with an ADA accessible shuttle bus to take fairgoers to the fairgrounds.

Due to construction on the Washington University Danforth Campus, no parking is available at Washington University.

MetroLink, biking and walking continue to be great options for getting to and from the Fair. MetroLink riders can access the Fair via Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Skinker stations, both of which are in close proximity to the entrances to the Fair.

Courtesy of Trailnet, two bike valets and one bike self-park locations are available at Fair Saint Louis this year. Please see the maps for the locations and best routes to access the bike valets. Fairgoers can catch a cab at the dedicated Taxi Stand location on Skinker at Forsyth. Two free internal Forest Park bus shuttles will start each day 30 minutes prior to Fair Saint Louis start time and run in the park. A fee-based golf cart shuttle service will be available within Forest Park for fairgoers who need a little help getting to the fairgrounds once they have arrived at Forest Park (available until 11 p.m.).

America’s Birthday Parade, a.k.a. the 135th Veiled Prophet Parade, kicks off in Downtown St. Louis at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 at Broadway and Market Street and ends in front of Union Station.

Fairgoers are encouraged to check www.fairsaintlouis.org, and the Fair’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/fairsaintlouis), Twitter and Instagram (@fairsaintlouis) pages for more updates and announcements leading up to the event. The FairSTL app – powered by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch – is available to download for free in the App Store and on Google Play.

All weather-related Fair updates will be relayed to the public on an as-needed basis on the Fair’s social media channels and app, and via traditional St. Louis media outlets.

