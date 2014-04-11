St. Louis, MO., April 10, 2014… As plans for Fair Saint Louis 2014 continue to take shape, representatives of the Fair St. Louis Foundation gathered Tuesday evening at the Living World building at the St. Louis Zoo in Forest Park to announce that Bonnie Raitt, The Band Perry, The Fray and Musiq Soulchild will be among this year’s headline performers as Fair Saint Louis moves its Fourth of July celebration to Forest Park, July 3, 4 and 5. Rounding out the headlining entertainment lineup will be GavinDeGraw, Matt Nathanson, Mary Lambert, Capital Cities and The Neighbourhood.

“This year marks a very special time for Fair Saint Louis,” said Bob Ciapciak, chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2014. “For the first time ever, America’s Biggest Birthday Party will be held over three fun-filled days in the space that once hosted the 1904 World’s Fair.”

In keeping with Fair Saint Louis tradition, Ciapciak also noted that fairgoers can look forward to a variety of family friendly activities and spectacular, custom fireworks shows, sponsored by Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Edward Jones, which will be tailored to the new Forest Park venue.

The schedule for the headline entertainment and other cornerstones of the Fair Saint Louis experience is shaping up as follows:

Thursday, July 3, beginning at 5 p.m.

· Fair Saint Louis Opens with Presentation of Colors by a Color Guard from one of the Commands at Scott Air Force Base and a performance by the USAF Band of Mid-America’s Hot Brass Band as part of the Post Foods Parade Town experience

· Performance by Smash Band

· Performance by The Band Perry

Friday, July 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

· Three World Record attempts, all sponsored by Post Foods

· 132nd annual Veiled Prophet Parade steps off at 10 a.m.

· Fair Saint Louis kicks-off at noon

· Evening performances by Gavin DeGraw, Matt Nathanson and Mary Lambert, followed by

Bonnie Raitt

Saturday, July 5, beginning at 7 a.m.

· Schnucks Freedom 4 Miler & Family Fun Run, organized and produced in conjunction with

the St. Louis Sports Commission

· Fair Saint Louis kicks off at noon

· Webster University’s Salute to the Troops

· Performances by Musiq Soulchild, Capital Cities and The Neighbourhood, leading up to The

Fray

“Thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsor Anheuser-Busch InBev, platinum sponsors Edward Jones, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Nestle Purina, and a host of other sponsors, all of these amazing performances will be presented to the community for free and will be open to all,” noted Parker Condie, Jr., Chairman of the Fair Saint Louis Foundation. “Additional performers and a host of exciting new programming elements made possible by our new venue will be announced in the coming weeks.”

As fairgoers make plans to attend the event, representatives of the Fair Saint Louis Foundation want them to know that they are working closely with a transportation consultant and all the appropriate agencies and neighboring communities to develop a comprehensive transportation plan that will be published at the end of May. As the Fair gets closer, more specifics will be provided on the role the public can play in keeping traffic flowing during the three-day event, including using MetroLink, or biking or walking to the festivities where possible.

“While our venue is new and this year’s event will feature some unique elements, we remain committed to producing a well-run, safe and enjoyable fair experience featuring something for everyone,” said Condie. “With Fair Saint Louis having thrilled millions of visitors over the years, and garnered national attention as America’s Biggest Birthday Party, it’s clear that we know how to throw a party, and this year will be no exception. As we partner with STL250 to celebrate our city’s 250th birthday and our nation’s independence, you can be sure this will be a Fair like never before.”

For the latest news and information on Fair Saint Louis, fairgoers are encouraged to visit www.fairsaintlouis.org, where they can also find links to the Fair’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, as well as volunteer and vendor applications.

About the Fair Saint Louis Foundation

The Fair St. Louis Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, operates the Fair each year and the Celebrate St. Louis Summer Concerts, and has donated numerous gifts to the St. Louis Community in conjunction with these events. Over the years, the foundation has contributed to the lighting of the Eads Bridge, the Mississippi River Overlook and the mile-long Riverfront Promenade, and was a partner in providing the Grand Staircases beneath the Arch as part of the National Park System.