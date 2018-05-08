ST. LOUIS — Fair Saint Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for its 2018 annual celebration. The world-renowned ST. LOUIS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, global multi-platinum recording artist JASON DERULO and country music superstar MARTINA MCBRIDE are set to close the three unforgettable nights of America’s Biggest Birthday Party, July 4, 6 & 7 at its original home of Gateway Arch National Park.

The lineup of performers on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage also includes pop music standout ANDY GRAMMER, the soulful AMELIA EISENHAUER, St. Louis favorite DIRTY MUGGS and country crooners CAM, RAELYNN and DANIELLE BRADBERY. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is the Fair’s presenting partner this year.

“We are so ecstatic to renew our partnership with the National Park Service and bring Fair Saint Louis back to its original home: the Gateway Arch,” said James Boldt, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2018. “July 4th is a true celebration of St. Louis and the grand opening of the Museum at the Gateway Arch with a performance by the always-stellar St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the return of the Boeing Air Show. As always, our talented lineup of entertainers, including chart-toppers Jason Derulo, Martina McBride and Andy Grammer, as well as fireworks over the Mississippi riverfront are sure to make this year’s celebration one of the most memorable Fairs ever.”

Fair Saint Louis announced the entertainment lineup during the pre-game ceremony at today’s St. Louis Cardinals home baseball game at Busch Stadium. Carolyn Kindle-Betz, senior vice president and executive director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Inc., threw the ceremonial first pitch.

Popular family-friendly Fair Saint Louis events and attractions such as Salute to the Troops, The Fairway, Purina/Ameren Festival Zone and the Interactive Zone will all return for the 2018 Fair. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones will cap off each night.

America’s Birthday Parade (formerly the VP Parade) will kick off at Union Station in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, July 4 at 9:30 a.m. The parade’s theme is “The U.S. Experience.”

2018 Fair Saint Louis Schedule of Events

Schedule and times are subject to change. All performances will take place on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage. More information is available at www.fairsaintlouis.org.

Wednesday, July 4

9:30 a.m.: 136 th America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at Union Station in downtown St. Louis

America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at Union Station in downtown St. Louis Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

5:30 p.m.: Performance by AMELIA EISENHAUER

6:45 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

8:30 p.m.: Performance by the ST. LOUIS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Friday, July 6

4 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

4:45 p.m.: Performance by DIRTY MUGGS

6:30 p.m.: Performance by ANDY GRAMMER

8:15 p.m.: Performance by JASON DERULO

9:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Saturday, July 7

Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

1:15 p.m.: Performance by FIRE FOR EFFECT of the Missouri Air National Guard

of the Missouri Air National Guard 2:45 p.m.: Performance by DANIELLE BRADBERY

4:15 p.m.: Performance by RAELYNN

5:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops ceremony

6:15 p.m.: Performance by CAM

8:00 p.m.: Performance by MARTINA MCBRIDE

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

“It wouldn’t be possible to provide this outstanding entertainment as a gift to our community without the support of our presenting partner, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, as well as our featured partners, Boeing, Budweiser, Edward Jones, Emerson and Purina,” said Boldt. “Fair Saint Louis is successful year after year thanks to the civic collaboration with the City of St. Louis, including the police and fire departments, and many other great organizations.”

Downtown St. Louis parking information will be announced in the coming weeks. Riding the MetroLink, biking or walking continue to be great options for fairgoers to get to and from the Fair.

Fairgoers are encouraged to check www.fairsaintlouis.org, and the Fair’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/fairsaintlouis), Twitter and Instagram (@fairsaintlouis) pages for announcements leading up to the event. The FairSTL app is also available to download for free in the App Store and on Google Play.

About the Fair St. Louis Foundation

The Fair St. Louis Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, operates the Fair each year and has donated numerous gifts to the St. Louis community in conjunction with these events. Over the years, the foundation has contributed to the lighting of the Eads Bridge, the Mississippi River Overlook and the mile-long Riverfront Promenade, and was a partner in providing the Grand Staircase beneath the Arch as part of the National Park System and to the irrigation system as part of Forest Park Forever.

