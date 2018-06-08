ST. LOUIS — Fair Saint Louis has added platinum-selling country star Michael Ray to the 2018 entertainment lineup, replacing CAM due to scheduling conflicts.

“There are a lot of moving parts in big festivals such as Fair Saint Louis,” says James Boldt, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis. “Michael Ray is a great addition to the lineup and we’re looking forward to his performance on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage on July 7.”

The small town Florida native scored two number one hits from his debut album: “Kiss You in the Morning” and “Think A Little Less," and recently celebrated the release of his dynamic sophomore album, Amos, with performances on Good Morning America and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

2018 Fair Saint Louis Schedule of Events

Schedule and times are subject to change. All performances will take place on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage. More information is available at www.fairsaintlouis.org.

Wednesday, July 4

9:30 a.m.: 136 th America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at Union Station in downtown St. Louis

America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at Union Station in downtown St. Louis Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

5:30 p.m.: Performance by AMELIA EISENHAUER

6:45 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

8:30 p.m.: Performance by the ST. LOUIS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Friday, July 6

4 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

4:45 p.m.: Performance by DIRTY MUGGS

6:30 p.m.: Performance by ANDY GRAMMER

8:15 p.m.: Performance by JASON DERULO

9:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Saturday, July 7

Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

1:15 p.m.: Performance by FIRE FOR EFFECT of the Missouri Air National Guard

of the Missouri Air National Guard 2:45 p.m.: Performance by DANIELLE BRADBERY

4:15 p.m.: Performance by RAELYNN

5:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops ceremony

6:15 p.m.: Performance by MICHAEL RAY

8:00 p.m.: Performance by MARTINA MCBRIDE

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Fairgoers are encouraged to check www.fairsaintlouis.org, and the Fair’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/fairsaintlouis), Twitter and Instagram (@fairsaintlouis) pages for announcements leading up to the event. The FairSTL app is also available to download for free in the App Store and on Google Play.

