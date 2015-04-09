Factory Connection in Godfrey opened its doors to the public in March, providing high fashion clothing at factory pricing. Located just across the street from Lewis and Clark Community College in Monticello plaza, Factory Connection is adding to the evolving expansion of growing Godfrey.

Factory Connection was established in 1976 in Guntersville Alabama and has been expanding ever since. As of April 8, the Godfrey location is already ranked No. 3 of the over 300 locations nationwide.

“It is really exciting that we are doing so well already,” said District Manager Michele Alumbaugh. “I only see it getting better from here.”

Factory Connection offers clothing for nearly every shape, size and style.

“Everything that we have in the Juniors Section, we have in the Plus Size Section as well and the girls love that because they say that isn’t always the case everywhere else,” said Alumbaugh. “We even have a section for those under 5’4”, because we know it can be hard for the shorter people to find clothes that fit.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Females are not the only ones able to shop at Factory Connection, there is a wide variety of men’s clothing from sportswear, embellished jeans, to flannels and tanks.

“We actually do get a lot of guys in here,” said Alumbaugh.

Now that high school students have Prom on their minds, Factory Connection is expanding their jewelry and accessories section. There are many trendy purses of all shapes and sizes and footwear for nearly every occasion.

“We have some brand name clothing lines here that people are really liking such as American Eagle, Maurices, Flypaper Jeans, Roar, Amethist Jeans, and we are even trying to get a contract with Buckle.”

As a promotional gift, Factory Connection is drawing a name each week for six weeks to give away a $50 Gift Certificate to the store, no purchase required.

Factory Connection gets new shipments in every weekday. This is so that the consumer is seeing a constant rotation of clothing and accessories. After the same items are marked all the way down, Factory Connection donates the clothing to a local charity. If anyone is interested in suggesting a charity for donation, please contact Michele Alumbaugh via e-mail at malumbaugh@factory-connection.com.

For more information on the store, visit factory-connection.com.

