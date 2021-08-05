ST. LOUIS - As part of an ongoing commitment to the health and safety of transit riders and operators, Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), Metro Transit, St. Clair County Transit District,Bureau of Transit Police and Metro Transit Public Safety will be handing out free face masks at four transit centers on Thursday, Aug. 26, during the evening commute.

Public transit riders are required to wear a face mask as part of a federal mandate. The face mask giveaway will also encourage riders to take advantage of CMT’s free Guaranteed Ride Home Program, which provides a more immediate means to get where they need to go in case of an emergency.

“Transit riders, like all commuters, can have unexpected issues arise that require immediate access to transportation,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “The Guaranteed Ride Home Program provides just that – along with peace of mind knowing this ‘safety net’ is readily available if and when one may need to utilize it.”

The Guaranteed Ride Home Program provides access to more immediate transportation options in the case of personal emergency, sickness or unscheduled overtime by way of a taxicab, ride-hailing services like Lyft, or rental vehicle through Enterprise Rent-A-Car. CMT subsidizes the cost of 80 percent of these types of rides, up to $60 per ride, for those eligible. Transit riders must be pre-registered with CMT to take advantage of the Guaranteed Ride Home Program. This process can be completed at www.cmt-stl.org.

Free face masks and information about the Guaranteed Ride Home Program will be distributed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the North Hanley Transit Center, Central West End Transit Center, Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Transit Center and Belleville Transit Center.

This effort provides a valuable opportunity for the partnering organizations to interact with riders, strengthen relationships and reinforce their collective commitment to a safe, comfortable, customer-focused transit experience. To learn more, visit www.cmt-stl.org, www.metrostlouis.org or www.scctd.org.

About Citizens for Modern Transit

Citizens for Modern Transit is a nonprofit, member supported organization that leads efforts for an integrated, affordable, and convenient public transportation system with light rail expansion as the critical component that will drive economic growth to improve quality of life in the St. Louis region.

About Metro Transit

Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s public transportation system, which includes 14 battery electric buses and 400 clean-burning diesel buses that serve 68 MetroBus routes in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Metro also operates MetroLink light rail vehicles on 46 miles of track serving 38 stations in the two-state area, and operates Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 122 vans. Metro Transit is a Bi-State Development enterprise.

About St. Clair County Transit District

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 18 bus routes in St. Clair County, Ill. If commuters have questions about service, they can call (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.scctd.org.

