Join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) on Thursday, June 6 for the Fabulous Day at the Fox! The fabulous day will begin with a tour of the Fox Theatre. Next, a delicious Italian buffet lunch will be enjoyed at Vito's. After lunch, the group will find their seats for the showing of the

musical Anything Goes. This musical has it all. true love, crew of singing sailors, an exotic disguise, and blackmail. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes since there will be stairs involved in the tour. The cost is $80 per person and includes tour, lunch, musical, gratuities and transportation. As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome on JPRD trips. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 9:00am and will return at approximately 5:30pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 8:45am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Monday, April 1.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

