Alton Police combed the banks of the Mississippi just inside Alton on Thursday in a body recovery mission. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

ALTON - Two truckers parked near the “Welcome to AltonEyewitnesses who called Alton Police about a body found walk back to their trucks. (Photo by Dan Brannan)” sign along the Great River Road spotted a body floating downstream along the current on Thursday morning.

Both men were shocked at the sight of the body and immediately contacted the Alton Police Department.

The Alton Fire Department’s boat was called for the recovery mission shortly after the discovery. The fire department launched from the Alton Marina.

One of the men, who said his name was Justin, was the first to see the body.

“I just saw it floating down the river,” he said. “I saw it right in an open spot and the current took it from there. We were parked in our trucks when I saw it. I immediately contacted the police. The current took the body south.”

James Gilliam, was parked in his truck on standby near Justin when Justin honked his horn for him to come over.

“We didn’t know anybody was looking for anybody in the river until Justin called the police,” Gilliam said, with surprise. “At first I thought it looked like a log, but then when I got out and looked I told him it was a body. We were glad to see the police department react so quickly.”

Two trucks were parked on standby when they spotted a body in the Mississippi River on Thursday morning. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

