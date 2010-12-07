Collinsville, IL – The Collinsville Extreme organization are holding softball tryouts for age groups 10U-16U on December 19th.

For athletes interested in the 16U college-development program, please schedule a workout on December 19th (makeup days can be available) by sending an email to CollinsvilleExtreme@hotmail.com with playing history, contact information, and your softball goals for the future.

“Our organization is very dedicated. Some of the area's top coaches have shown so much commitment to the youth in our program. Our coaching staff and full neutral board include non-parent coaches who are NFCA Hall of Famers, NCAA Coach of the Years, NCAA All-Regions, and IHSA Awarded,” says Extreme President, Brett Swip.

Players in the 10U, 12U, and 14U age division are invited to an open tryout for the Spring/Summer season on December 19th from 2:00-4:00pm. This tryout is available for players looking to further their softball development in preparation of varsity high school softball. Our Development Program is loaded with high-level, neutral coaches whose backgrounds are in college playing, college coaching, and high school coaching. The organization concentrates on not only skill development, but it also focuses on leadership, community involvement, and academic support.

For more information on the benefits and requirements of the Extreme college- development and Extreme skill-development program, email CollinsvilleExtreme@hotmail.com

