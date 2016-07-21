IDOT will be monitoring roads for repairs, traffic stoppages possible during heat wave

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is urging motorists to be on the alert for the possibility of pavement buckling on roads throughout the state in the next few days due to the recent rainfall and extreme heat in the forecast.

The combination of very high temperatures and precipitation can lead to pavement expanding and ultimately buckling or blowing out, causing uneven driving surfaces in some areas. As long as the heat and humidity persists, IDOT will be monitoring the situation, with crews available to make repairs as quickly as possible if they are needed.

Motorists should be aware of slowing traffic and be prepared to move over for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel.

In addition, with the extreme heat, you are encouraged to carry drinking water with you when you travel. Getting stranded could be dangerous and dehydration can happen quickly in these conditions without proper hydration.

