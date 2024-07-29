FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Charles A. Bourrage, 42, of Fairview Heights, was charged with possession of child pornography following an extensive investigation by the Fairview Heights Police Department on July 24, 2024. The investigation, which included the execution of numerous search warrants, led to the discovery of digital media containing child pornography in Bourrage's possession.

Bourrage, who resides in the 700 block of Terra Springs Way Drive, was apprehended by detectives from the Fairview Heights Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

The case was subsequently presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, headed by James Gomric, which issued multiple warrants for Bourrage's arrest. These warrants include five counts of possession of child pornography, each classified as a Class 2 felony.

In accordance with the SAFE-T Act Pre-Trial Release provisions, Bourrage was released from custody pending trial. The Fairview Heights Police Department has reaffirmed its commitment to community safety and encourages individuals with information related to child exploitation to come forward.

“This case highlights the importance of thorough investigations and the collective effort to protect our children,” a representative from the Fairview Heights Police Department stated.

It is important to note that, as required by the Illinois Supreme Court, all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: