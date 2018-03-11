WOOD RIVER - The Fruit Stand at 365 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, suffered what Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells described as “extensive damage” when a motorist lost control and rammed into the business about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Wood River Police and Wood River Fire Department were both quickly on the scene.

Wells said The Fruit Stand is a definite Wood River institution and landmark like Trickey’s Towing. He said he and the others in the community are hopeful The Fruit Stand owners and management can put the business back together quickly with their busy spring season approaching. Wells added that the driver did go to the hospital with complaints of minor injuries.

“The Fruit Stand has obviously been here for a long time with a long tradition,” Wells said.

Wood River Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

The Wood River business inspector was called to the scene to see the seriousness of the damages.

