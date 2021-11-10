CENTREVILLE - November is Home Health Care Month, and Southern Illinois Home Care wants to reassure patients that their healthcare needs are important throughout every stage of their recovery or health journey.

Southern Illinois Home Care delivers safe and supportive services right at home to recovering, disabled, or chronically ill patients throughout St. Clair, Madison, and Monroe counties. Home care services allow you or your loved one to stay in the comfort of your own home while receiving medical attention and rehabilitative services.

“An individual may receive a single type of home care service or a combination of services, depending on the complexity of their needs and what’s prescribed by their provider,” says Theresa Schultz, Director of Home Health at Touchette Regional Hospital.

Services available:

Skilled Nursing isprovided directly at the patient's home and may not be performed safely and effectively by the patient or their families.

Social Services evaluate the social and emotional factors that impact a patient’s recovery from an illness or disability and provide counseling as needed to the patient and family. They also help patients and their family members identify available community resources with the goal of keeping the patient in their own home as long as possible.

Physical Therapy provides rehabilitative services aimed at restoring mobility and strength in patients who are limited by physical injuries or illness.

Occupational Therapy provides rehabilitative services to maximize the patient’s level of independence and functioning in activities of daily living.

Speech Therapy provides rehabilitative services to develop and restore the speech of individuals with communication disorders. Therapy may also help retrain patients to properly breathe, swallow, and regain oral muscle control.

Southern Illinois Home Care prides itself in providing home healthcare that focuses on the aspects of healing and providing patients with loving and quality care in the comfort of their own homes.

For more information about how they may be able to assist you or your loved ones, contact them at 618.332.6120 or visit: https://touchette.org/services/home-health-care.

About Touchette Regional Hospital

Touchette Regional Hospital has proudly served the communities of the metro-east for more than 60 years. We offer 24-hour Emergency Department, Intensive Care, Cardiopulmonary, Laboratory, Radiology, Medical Specialty Services, Transportation, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Senior Care Services, Start Now Breast Cancer Awareness Program, Southern Illinois Home Care, Special Needs Dentistry for children, and Behavioral Health (inpatient and outpatient). For more information, visit www.touchette.org.

