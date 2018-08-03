GODFREY – There’s still time to enroll for Fall 2018 classes at Lewis and Clark Community College. Classes begin Aug. 20.

Students can now take advantage of Express Enrollment on Tuesday, August 7 and 14, at L&C’s Enrollment Center, located at 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois.

Just call (618) 468-5240 to make an appointment, and take care of testing, advising, registration and orientation, all during a single visit. Campus tours are also available. Call soon – space is limited.

“We know that deciding to go to college is a big step in a student’s life. The enrollment process can be intimidating for a new student so we try to make enrolling as simple as possible,” said L&C Director of Enrollment and Advising Delfina Dornes.

For those who still need to apply, visit www.lc.edu/admissions and click “Apply Now.”

Anyone who is already a student can also take advantage of walk-in advising services, which began Aug. 1 and will run through the start of classes.

Enrollment Center hours on the college’s Godfrey Campus are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For Enrollment Services at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville, contact (618) 468-5851.

Lewis and Clark Community College has more than 40 career and transfer options for you to explore.

Call the Enrollment Center for more information at (618) 468-2222 or (800) YES-LCCC.

