DOW – Built on the site of a Civil War blood feud, R Acres of Terror is a realistic sprawl of spectacular spooks.

Owned and operated by Ron Root, what started as a hobby has become a way of life for him and his family. Located at 25873 State Highway 3 in Dow, R Acres of Terror takes visitors down a long, winding path full of dark and scary trees with gnarled branches and terrifying décor. Every moment visitors are there, and every step they take into that unknown may be greeted with ghoulish surprises – whether it be something ghastly on the wall or a jump scare by the resident serial killer, Uncle Psychotic.

Those waiting in line are also invited to take “The Last Ride,” which is a simulated experience of being buried alive by two disturbed and maniacal gravediggers. From the hearse to the hole, the coffin moves with a pneumatic system and plays a theatrical skit through speakers inside. Realistic smells of burnt rubber and old dirt are also piped into the coffin for the complete sensation of being accidentally buried alive. There are no bells tied to fingers on The Last Ride, so no one gets to be a dead ringer.

The scares begin on the evening of Friday, Sept. 28, and continue throughout the month of October.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. (Group rates are available for 10 more). Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the haunted tour begins at 8 p.m. The last ticket is sold at 11 p.m. Parking is free and concessions are available, so no outside food or drinks are allowed.

More information can be found by contacting R Acres of Terror at (618) 779-2891. And be warned, just because you've made it safely to your car, it does not mean you are safe at R Acres of Terror. Uncle Psychotic may even be lurking in your own backseat, waiting for you to finally relax and take a deep breath before he strikes.

