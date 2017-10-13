ALTON - An assist from Chris Hartrich to Brett Terry with only eight minutes left in the game helped secure the regional title for the Marquette Catholic Explorers in Friday night's home match against Father McGivney, 4-1.

Things were tied up 1-1 at the half but an assist to Terry gave the Explorers the lead over the Griffins.

Trenton Dieter hit the back of the net with 14 minutes left in the game to give Marquette a 3-1 lead before Terry’s final goal.

Head coach Joseph Burchett said forcing the Griffins to spread out really helped to open some pathways for scoring opportunities.

“We did hit the post twice,” Burchett said. “I think the shots were there. Maybe not as clean as I’d like them. Some of them a little lucky but I think we had the bulk of the shots.”

The Marquette Catholic boys will be play in the Freeburg sectional at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17.