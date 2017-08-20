ALTON - The Marquette Catholic Explorers gave fans a taste of what's in store for the 2017 football season Saturday evening with a scrimmage at Public School Stadium.

Coach Darrell Angleton said the Blue and Gray Game is great opportunity to tune up and prepare the athletes as the season starts Friday, August 25.

"This is a good tune up for us. You get out here, get some uniforms on," Angleton said. "I think the biggest thing is just getting on the football field. It feels a little more real. Especially for our freshman."

With the season opener at home next Friday against Civic Memorial it was the perfect chance for the Explorers to put the pads on and get their heads into the game.

Coach Angleton said the Eagles always have a strong squad but Marquette will be ready.

"I know they got a lot of rookies this year so that might help us a little bit," Angleton said. "Coach Parmentier will have them ready. He's a good coach. I mean he's been to a state playoff game and I haven't been."

With 18 seniors on the team and low injury the Explorers will face off with the Eagles at 7 p.m.

