ALTON - Marquette’s Kwame Ngwa signed his letter of intent to play soccer at McKendree College Friday afternoon at Marquette Catholic High School.

Ngwa said he’s excited to take his athletic and academic career to the next level while studying engineering, and the closeness of the team helped motive him to take the game to the college level.

“Everybody is really close,” he said. “It gives you so much more to work for. There is so much more motivation because you don’t want to let anyone down.”