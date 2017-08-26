ALTON - The Marquette Explorers took an early lead as the beat the Civic Memorial Eagles to win the season opener Friday night 21-7.

Treven Swingler brought the ball in for a touchdown in the first quarter as Marquette took the extra point for a 7-0 lead over the Eagles.

John Blachford went 66 yards for the Explorers second touchdown with the extra point for a 14-0 lead.

The Eagles got on the board before halftime with a sneak from quarterback Brayden Pierce and a good kick for the extra point put the score at 14-7 at the half.

Swingler made his second touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter to seal the Explorer's first season opening win in years, 21-7.

"It's been six years since we've won an opening game," Marquette's head coach Darrell Angleton said. "I knew we had to play hard and I had to really spell my guys. What I was really proud of them, I was able to take guys that hey this is your backup and be able to rotate them in so they weren't dying going both ways."

With several younger players on the field for the Eagles, head coach Mike Parmentier said it showed.

"We had some kids missing some tackles," Parmentier said. "But they stuck their nose in there and gave it all we had. Towards the end we had a shot. Had some opportunities. It was a number of things. They made the plays when they had to and we didn't tonight."

The Eagles take on East Alton Wood River next Friday, September 1, in Wood River at 7 p.m. and the Explorers will head to Breese to face off against Mater Dei.

