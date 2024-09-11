ALTON - The Marquette Catholic girls faced rival Metro East Lutheran Tuesday night, Sept. 10, 2024, in a Gateway Metro Conference match and emerged with a 2-0 (25-9, 25-18) over the Lady Knights.

This was the first conference match and the first win in conference play.

Assistant Coach Mark Ellerbracht said the Explorers stepped up in the game and it was nice to record a win over the rival Knights.

Marquette highlights:

Arista Bunn (junior) - 12 service points including 2 aces, and 11 assists

Reese Bechtold (soph) - 8 service points including 2 aces and 3 kills

Kaylin St. Peters (junior) - 3 solo blocks and 2 kills

Karly Davenport (junior) - 5 service points and 3 kills

Article continues after sponsor message

Ella Tesson (junior) - 3 kills

Rose Brangenberg (senior) - 5 service points

Lily Cover (senior) - 8 receptions and 4 digs

Adira Bunn (soph) - 10 receptions and 3 digs

Upcoming

The Explorers improve to 3-7 overall on the season and will travel to play at Jersey on Wednesday. Marquette returns home for a conference match against Maryville Christian on Thursday. Varsity matches should start around 7 to 7:15 p.m. both nights, Ellerbracht said.

Marquette JV won 2-0

Marquette freshman lost 2-1

More like this: