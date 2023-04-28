ALTON – The Marquette Explorers boy’s volleyball team hosted Gateway Metro Conference rivals Father McGivney Catholic Friday night with the GMC title on the line.

Marquette was able to win the conference outright after a two-set (25-14, 25-13) win over the Griffins.

To make things even better, it was Marquette’s Senior Night. The Explorers celebrated its large senior group of 10. In numerical order: Max Cogan, Rolen Eveans, Will Schwartz, Andrew Wisa, Nick Trefny, Michael Wahl, Brody Hendricks, Connor Wieckhorst, Dawson Jarman, and Devon Doherty all played in their second-to-last home game.

Eveans had a notable night with seven service points, six kills, and eight assists. Cogan had six service points and 10 assists while Hendricks had six service points, three kills, and a block. Junior Ryan DeClue added six kills on the night.

The win brings Marquette to 15-6-2 on the season and a perfect 8-0 in the GMC.

The Explorers have four regular season games remaining, the first three on the road against Granite City, Edwardsville, and Gibault. Their final contest will be at home on May 17 against Belleville West.

