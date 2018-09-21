SEE PLAY OF GAME VIDEO BY CHARLES THOMAS BELOW:

ALTON - The Marquette Explorers took a big win over Pawnee/Lincolnwood Friday night at home, 49-26.

“We did everything we wanted to,” Marquette Catholic Head coach Darrell Angleton said. “We had a game plan and executed it really well and got up to 49 and nothing by the end of the half.”

Angleton added that a strong passing game and early lead allowed everyone on the team to get some time on the field.

“We had a good pass game,” Angleton said. “My running back is out with a concussion so I had a freshman starting as running back and he was tearing it up. Friday night lights is a whole different game than playing at Gordon Moore.”

“Next week is Taylorville and it’s going to be a tough game,” Angleton said. “We want to just manage the game.”

Devon Fields and Da‘Von Berry each scored two touchdowns in the game. Marquette bolted to a 21-0 lead after one and powered ahead 49-0 at the half.

Marquette improves to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the Prairie State Conference, Pawnee is 1-4 overall, 1-2 in PSC play.

