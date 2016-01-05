ALTON - Tuesday’s girls basketball game between the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers and the Carrollton High School Lady Hawks simply came down to one pivotal attribute late in the game - confidence.

The Explorers maintained a heavy lead throughout the night, eventually beating the Lady Hawks 56-43 at the final buzzer.

For the ladies who hosted the contest, confidence seemed to be seeping out of each and every pore while the Explorers were out on the court that evening.

“Our shooting was fantastic tonight,” Coach Meagan Hanlon said. “We’re all finally starting to mesh together. I’m having a blast and I know they are having a blast out there. I am so proud of how hard they are working in practice on their shooting and defense and that’s how we’re winning ball games.”

Unfortunately for the Lady Hawks, there hasn’t been much confidence within Brian Madson’s team all season and he believes that this game has been a true reflection of that.

“I think our girls are just playing scared and soft,” Coach Madson said. “Confidence is low. We’re missing the killer instinct from our girls. A couple of girls have it, but if all five don’t, it’s kind of a lost cause.”

The Explorers kicked off the night by landing two points from free throws by sophomore Lila Snider. Carrollton freshman Hannah Krumwiede rebutted to tie the score at two points each with the only standard basket of the period for her team. Marquette got back on the board as senior Andria Pace nailed a goal. Shortly after, her teammate and sophomore Peyton Kline locked down a three-point shot to bring her team’s score to 7-2 against Carrollton. Senior Brittany Pace swooshed in a two-pointer herself. Senior Caitlyn Hanlon impressed the crowd with her flawless three-pointer.

Although it seemed like Marquette were the only ones making shots, that was further from the truth. Carrollton find themselves missing the majority of the shots that they took over the course of this period. After a foul, junior Emily Struble brought in only one more point for the Lady Hawks.

Kline of the Explorers brought in two more before Snider closed out the period with a basket at the final buzzer to bring the score to 16-3 in Marquette’s favor.

In the second period, the Hawks came out stronger on the defense. Unfortunately for them, the Explorers were still on a roll.

Brittany Pace knocked in two points right at the beginning of the period before Struble could bring in two more for the Hawks. Hanlon swooshed another three-pointer in the basket for Marquette before junior Carley Pyatt could make earn two points for the Hawks on a rebound shot. After yet another foul on Struble, she earned her team another point to bring the score to 23-8.

Shortly after entering the game, senior Elena Gable took full advantage of her possession and nailed a great three-point shot for the Explorers, further extending their lead. Andria Pace swiftly knocked in two more to close out the Explorers offense for the second period.

With her team falling behind, Carrollton freshman Marley Mullink landed a two-point basket before the final buzzer, bringing the score to 28-10 in Marquette’s favor at half.

Although the Hawks had put some more points on the board in this period, there was probably a much needed conversation to be had in the Lady Hawks’ locker room during the break.

At one point in the period, overwhelmed with frustration, Coach Madson yelled, “Five points! That’s all we have!”

The third period was active for both the Explorers and the Lady Hawks.

Right out of the gate, sophomore Claire Williams knocked in a two-point basket for Carrollton. Andria Pace was quick to rebuttal with her own two-point shot. A foul was then committed on Williams, allowing her to bring in two more on free throws. Then, another foul on Struble gave Carrollton two more points to bring the score to 30-16.

Hanlon knocked in a standard goal for the Explorers. Then, Krumwiede benefitted from a foul to produce a successful point from a free-throw. Shortly after, Andria Pace brought in two herself from free throws for the Explorers to bring the score to 36-17.

Carrollton junior Hannah Robinson landed five points in a row for her team by landing a three-pointer and a standard shot to bring the score to 36-22. Andria Pace quickly retaliated with a two-point shot to raise the score for Marquette. In a final effort by Robinson, she brought in two more before Brittany Pace could knock in another two-point shot to bring the score to 40-24 at the end of the third.

In the fourth, final and most intense period of the game, both teams were playing their hardest.

Brittany Pace started the period by earning two off of free throws. Williams then earned two off of a basket for the Lady Hawks before her teammate Krumwiede locked down a three-pointer. Andria Pace swiftly scored two more for Marquette. Shortly after, Hanlon scored another standard basket to raise the score to 46-29.

Krumwiede locked down five points in a row after a standard goal and a three-pointer to raise the score to 46-34. After quick time out, Brittany Pace extended Marquette’s lead by two more. Krumwiede knocked in one more from a free throw before Marquette’s Andria Pace could bring her team’s score to 50-35. Hanlon raised the score to 52 with a good shot at the basket before another time out was called.

Carrollton made their final push toward a possible victory after Krumwiede locked in another three-pointer. Brittany Pace quickly retaliated, bringing in two more. After the final time out of the game, Andria Pace scored Marquette’s final two points of the game to lock their lead in at 56. Although junior Anja Goetten made a successful basket, Williams scored a free throw point and Struble closed out the offense with another two-point shot, it was all the Carrollton Lady Hawks could muster to only bring the score to 56-43 at the final buzzer, handing Marquette the victory.

