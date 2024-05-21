ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls' soccer squad concluded a remarkable year recently with a 15-8-1 overall mark and a regional crown.

The Explorers won the IHSA Regional crown with a 7-0 victory over Litchfield.

Marquette Catholic's girls' soccer team finished the 2024 season on May 17, 2024, with a 1-0 overtime loss to Quincy Notre Dame in the Riverton Sectional Semifinal. The girls battled to the end of that soccer contest against a strong QND team.

The Marquette soccer girls are Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Female Athletes of the Month.

The Explorers finished the season 15-8-1 and reached a #7 ranking in Class 1A after losing 12 players and 80 percent of their scoring from last year. The Marquette girls soccer team is coached by Brian Hoener, who is also Marquette's athletic director.

The squad members are:

Jessica Eales, GF, sophomore

Maya Stephan, MF, junior

Alex Stephan, MF, freshman

Grace Fischer, MF, freshman

Ava Hernandez, D, freshman

Izzi Hough, MF, freshman

Emma Dempsey, D, sophomore

Jamie Jarzenbeck, D, senior

Maddie Waters, D, sophomore

Lucy LaFiore, MF, freshman

Ella Tesson, MF, sophomore

Avery Williams, MF, senior

Alivia Noss, F, freshman

Grace Stoverink, MF, junior

Radley Hoener, D, junior

Natalie Cardinale, D, senior

Eleanor Tiemann, F, junior

Lily Covert, D, junior

Chloe Roberts, D, junior

Ellie Williams, D, junior

LuLu Lonero, MF, junior

Riley Tiemann, F, freshman

Congrats to the Marquette girls on such an outstanding season. The future looks very bright with only three seniors and everyone else returning. Again, a salute to the girls with their Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Female Athletes of the Month honor.

