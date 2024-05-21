Explorers Soccer Girls Conclude Stellar Season: Are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes Of Month
ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls' soccer squad concluded a remarkable year recently with a 15-8-1 overall mark and a regional crown.
The Explorers won the IHSA Regional crown with a 7-0 victory over Litchfield.
Marquette Catholic's girls' soccer team finished the 2024 season on May 17, 2024, with a 1-0 overtime loss to Quincy Notre Dame in the Riverton Sectional Semifinal. The girls battled to the end of that soccer contest against a strong QND team.
The Marquette soccer girls are Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Female Athletes of the Month.
The Explorers finished the season 15-8-1 and reached a #7 ranking in Class 1A after losing 12 players and 80 percent of their scoring from last year. The Marquette girls soccer team is coached by Brian Hoener, who is also Marquette's athletic director.
The squad members are:
Jessica Eales, GF, sophomore
Maya Stephan, MF, junior
Alex Stephan, MF, freshman
Grace Fischer, MF, freshman
Ava Hernandez, D, freshman
Izzi Hough, MF, freshman
Emma Dempsey, D, sophomore
Jamie Jarzenbeck, D, senior
Maddie Waters, D, sophomore
Lucy LaFiore, MF, freshman
Ella Tesson, MF, sophomore
Avery Williams, MF, senior
Alivia Noss, F, freshman
Grace Stoverink, MF, junior
Radley Hoener, D, junior
Natalie Cardinale, D, senior
Eleanor Tiemann, F, junior
Lily Covert, D, junior
Chloe Roberts, D, junior
Ellie Williams, D, junior
LuLu Lonero, MF, junior
Riley Tiemann, F, freshman
Congrats to the Marquette girls on such an outstanding season. The future looks very bright with only three seniors and everyone else returning. Again, a salute to the girls with their Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Female Athletes of the Month honor.
