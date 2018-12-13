MARQUETTE - Garrett Weiner, a senior at Marquette Catholic High School, has signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri.

The Marquette Catholic slugger signed recently alongside his family, coaches, teammates, and school staff. Weiner says he is “very excited about playing baseball in college."

Garrett said he also had another offer from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo. He said he chose Missouri University of Science and Technology because of their great engineering program. His father also used to be a student at the university. Garrett said that he is majoring in airspace engineering.

When asked what he would miss most about Marquette and playing baseball for them, he said that he would miss playing with his friends the most. For the 2018 baseball season this past spring, Garrett Weiner helped lead his team with an impressive .349 batting average and a .434 on-base percentage. He also had 20 RBI’s last season and looks to add to that this season. Marquette's baseball season kicks off in the spring of 2019.

