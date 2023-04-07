QUINCY – It seems as if nothing can stop the Marquette Catholic girl’s soccer team, not even a defending state champion.

The Explorers made the long haul up north to take on defending IHSA Class 1A state champions, Quincy Notre Dame. It was Marquette who beat the QND Raiders 4-0.

The Explorers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win.

Senior goalkeeper Hannah Marshall and company picked up a fourth shutout victory.

It was senior midfielder Aela Scruggs who broke the tie with the first half’s only goal. She buried a penalty kick for her fourth goal of the season after a QND handball. The Explorers led 1-0 at the half.

Thanks to sophomore midfielder Maya Stephan’s goal and sophomore forward Ella Anselm’s brace, the Explorers went on to dominate the second half and pull away with a 4-0 win.

Anselm is up to 12 goals now this season. Assists Thursday night came from Tessa Copeland and Emma Dempsey who had two.

Head coach Brian Hoener had nothing but good things to say the following afternoon about the game.

“It’s a big challenge for us going on the road, defending state champ, on their home field. I thought the girls did a great job responding to the challenge,” he said.

The Explorers have what should be another quality non-conference game on Monday when they host the Civic Memorial Eagles (7-3) before jumping back into conference play against Metro-East Lutheran and Maryville Christian next week.

