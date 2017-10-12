ALTON – Marquette Catholic quarterback Kaleb Ware and the rest of the Explorers were ready to go for their Senior Night game Saturday against Dupo.

“We came out fired up because we wanted to play for our seniors tonight and make sure we got a win for them.” Ware said.

And win the Explorers did, defeating Dupo 55-0 at Public School Stadium in Alton to go to 6-1 on the year, 4-0 in the Prairie State Conference.

Article continues after sponsor message

It was a team win, Ware felt. “Just spreading the love, everybody getting their touches (of the ball) – the running backs, the wide receivers catching some passes and the defense just shutting them out,” Ware said of what he felt were the keys to the win.

Having good weapons at his disposal makes being the quarterback for Marquette a much easier proposition, Ware thought. “It makes my job that much easier when I don't have to worry about it,” Ware said. “Our line is great too; they open up the holes for the running backs and they just follow.”

With 17 seniors being honored, Ware and his teammates wanted to get a win for them. “Without a doubt,” Ware said of what the rest of the Explorers wanted to accomplish Saturday. “We just knew we wanted to come out on top.”

The goals for Marquette with a postseason berth clinched are simple: Keep getting better as the playoffs approach. “We'll just keep working hard and we'll be all right,” Ware said.

More like this: