ALTON - Sophomore Johnny Everage has recorded about the best Marquette Catholic play this season that resulted in a 60-yard pass completion for a touchdown against Civic Memorial in the season-opener.

Marquette Catholic head football coach Leon McElrath III described Everage's first-game TD jaunt as "electrifying" and the definite play of that game for his Explorers.

The Explorers, 0-2, look for their first victory Friday night against 0-2 Columbia on the road at Columbia. The Explorers lost their first two games to CM and Salem.

Moving forward to the next game, Everage says, “we can improve on offense.” A short but honest answer from a young leader and strong offensive talent.

“When I caught it, I saw the guy coming and I gave him a little shake," Everage said about the first game touchdown. "Once I got around, I knew I was gone."

On top of acknowledging his positive offensive contribution, Everage was sure to touch on potential areas of improvement. “I have to work hard before our next game to make sure I make those tackles,” he said.

Progress with COVID-19 finally allowed people in the stadium for the first time in two years. Parents, students, and fans were finally able to support their home team in a welcoming return to normalcy. When asked what it means for Everage to be able to compete again with his peers and have the support of the fans again, he simply said “It felt good, man… it felt good.”

