EDWARDSVILLE – Marquette Catholic first baseman Jada Johnson had two of her team’s four hits on the afternoon in the Explorers’ 5-1 loss at Edwardsville Monday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

A very potent Explorers lineup was shut down by good Edwardsville pitching, but Marquette kept battling until the end.

“They have a good team, and a good pitcher,” Johnson said in a postgame interview. “They just have overall a good team.”

The Explorers had gotten off to a 10-1 start going into the Edwardsville game on Monday and had a bases-loaded opportunity in the opening inning. But Marquette failed to score, and Maria Smith hit a leadoff home run to get things started for the Tigers.

“I’ve known Maria Smith for a long time,” Johnson said. “She’s always been a good hitter and a good player.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette has done well in the season’s opening month, and Johnson feels that the Explorers have played good softball.

“Our team’s been playing pretty good,” Johnson said. “We have an overall good team.”

As far as the rest of the season goes, Johnson thinks that things will go well for herself and the Explorers.

“I think like the rest of the season’s going to be good,” Johnson said. “I think we have a good team this year, so I think it’s going to get better from here.”

As far as accomplishments for the remainder of the season, Johnson hopes for herself and the Explorers to play well the rest of the way.

“I just hope that the team does good, and I really hope that we’ll be really good the rest of the season,” Johnson said.

More like this: