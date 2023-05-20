More pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/High-School-Tennis

ALTON – Joe Cass of Triad meets Stetson Isringhausen in one of the singles semifinal matches today and Jake Stewart of Triad faces Patrick Nobbe of Waterloo in the other semifinal.

Nobbe defeated Marquette’s Thomas Wendle 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the semis.

Cass defeated Ruocco of Belleville Althoff to move to the finals, while Isringhausen topped Camden Walker of Greenville 6-0, 6-0 to advance.

Isringhausen won his other match 6-1, 6-2 over Mascoutah’s Eli Woodrome.

Kathy Claywell, one of the Explorers’ boys' tennis coaches, said Triad was very tough in the competition and she thought her Marquette boys performed in strong fashion against some difficult opponents.

She and her husband, Jim, the other coach, were very proud of Isringhausen for moving ahead but thought all the other boys played well in the tournament.

Isringhausen has had an extraordinary season, she said.

Cass beat Bryant Smith of Highland 6-4, 6-1, and Wendle beat Jack Meyer of Highland 6-1, 6-2 and Nobbe beat Peter Curtis of MELHS 6-0, Stewart of Triad topped Braden Gasawski 6-2, 6-0 in his first match of the tourney.

The Explorers’ tandem of Jackson Pranger/Dre Davis won a match over Breckin Box-Thomas Mitchell of Highland 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, then lost to Mascoutah’s Wayatt Jurgensmeyer-Nate Gettinger 6-0, 6-0.

Triad’s Marc Froidcouer-Dillon Henderson faces Grant Fleming-Will LIndsco today in a doubles semifinal match. The Triad combo beat Ayden Homer and Jack Knedel of Mascoutah 7-6, 6-2 to advance to the doubles semifinals.

Ethan Stewart-Andrew Carter of Triad plays Wyatt Jurgensmeyer-Mate Gettinger of Mascoutah in the other semifinal doubles match today. That combo advanced to the semis with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Grant Eugea-Eli Schwehr of Waterloo and a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Althoff’s T. Schmieder-Stephen Land.

