ALTON - Marquette has emerged as one of the region's top soccer teams with eight wins, one loss and a tie.

Goalie Will Fahnestock, No. 99, has been one of the key reasons for the abundance of Marquette wins. The Explorers are also 3-1 in the Gateway Metro Conference, according to Max Preps. Fahnestock was an asset in Marquette's boys' soccer win Monday night over arch-rival Alton 2-0, shutting out the Redbirds while in goal.

Will said this has definitely been one of the best soccer seasons of his career. Will is a Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athlete of Month for the Explorers.

"Defensively I really like our group," Will said. "We had some questions when we lost 11 seniors, but we started to connect and this is a good group."

Tim Fahnestock, Will's father, said he couldn't be more proud of his son with his efforts both on the field and in the classroom.

"It is tough to put it into words tough because I coach him in baseball, too," he said. "I feel both of my boys have become really good young men. Charlie is my other boy and is playing soccer in college at Southwestern Illinois College. Both boys stay focused and put extra effort in. I think because of the extra effort, Will will have a chance to play in college like his brother."

Will also has always loved both sports and it is hard for him to put one above the other.

Will says he indeed loves soccer, but he also is very passionate about playing baseball.

"I have a lot of hope to play in college, possibly even both sports," he said.

Will worked hard in the off-season and it is paying off in goal this year.

Will said his mom and dad always support him and are always there on the sidelines.

The Marquette junior said his brother does inspire him and they are definitely competitive as brothers.

Will is an exceptional student at Marquette and said he tries his best to always get all A's. His hope is to pursue a math or field engineering degree, so his selection will not only include athletics but will have to meet his academic needs.

Congratulations to Will for the recognition as a Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette.

